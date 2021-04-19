European Super League: At least two French clubs set be 'involved'

"At least two French clubs" are set to be involved in a European Super League every year, a source close to the 12 founding clubs of the planned breakaway competition told AFP on Monday without revealing who they would be or how they would be selected.

There are no French sides among the 12 clubs who have so far emerged as being behind the competition. Six English clubs, three from Spain and three from Italy are involved with Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain, last season's Champions League runners-up, notable absentees from the list.