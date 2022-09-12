The English Football League, the organisation that run's football outside the Premier League has confirmed that it will return to action from Tuesday evening. In a brief statement online the group confirmed resumption of games, which had been paused over the weekend following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



"The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country."



The statement also added that additional measures will be taken to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth across the country.

A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums."