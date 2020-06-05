DRC Striker Cedric Bakambu Gets to Work to Help the Vulnerable in His Country

Gareth Messenger

One conversation with Cedric Bakambu and there are plenty of stories to tell.

From being at Brussels airport when it was struck by terror attacks in March 2016, to travelling to Barcelona to complete a dream move only to be told the move had been cancelled mid-flight, to being stuck in France unable to return to play the sport he loves and the sport he thrives at.

It’s a story of varying emotions. But for Bakambu, a challenge much larger than any he has ever faced before is his sole focus.

Since 1 December 2019, Bakambu has been waiting. Waiting in his country of birth, France, eagerly expecting the call to return to China where he currently plays for Beijing Guoan.

The current Covid-19 global pandemic has brought a halt to any travel between the two countries, like many across the world.

The 29-year-old, speaking from his home in France, said: “This crisis reminds the world how vulnerable we are. It reminds us we need to count on each other to be stronger. I hope we will not forget those lessons and we will take care of each other, take care of our planet. At the end of the day, we are all humans, only humans.”

It’s this mantra that has Bakambu entirely fixed on a new project to help those in need in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, his home country, and a nation he has represented on the football field since 2015.

In April, DR Congo declared a state of emergency amid the global health crisis. Schools, universities, and places of worship were closed until further notice. Bakambu knew he had to help.

“I’ve grown up from where you share everything you have, since childhood. That was just the mentality if you were lucky enough to have something cool you wanted to share it with your friends, your neighbours “, he said.

“When people shared with you, you knew what it felt like to be given. I’ve always wanted to help, to do something for DR Congo.”

The current crisis has helped launch the creation of the Cedric Bakambu Foundation in December. Its long-term vision? To provide literacy for both adults and children, provide books and textbooks to schools, libraries, and orphanages, as well as providing computer equipment to partner schools and libraries.

All this is just a flavour of the good work Bakambu has planned for his foundation in the country, with one of the pillars for the foundation to promote sport, and to understand the deep-lying history of DRC.

On the creation of this project close to his heart, Bakambu said: “Going public with a foundation was a big step because you know people are expecting a lot and you don’t want to let them down - they really count on you. You don’t want to come and disappear. Before starting the Foundation, I had to make sure we were strong enough to really change things for Congolese people.”

The short-term goals have been far more urgent though. To provide the necessary equipment to the people of the capital, Kinshasa, with key tools to help throughout the pandemic.

Bakambu, in consultation with the members of his foundation and its partners (Vodacom and Equity Bank), had several hundreds of food parcels prepared and sent to the capital.

“When you witness the living conditions in DRC it may be hard, especially when you are born and raised in France. And, of course, when you see children you are even more touched. That’s why we’ve decided to focus more on children, they are the future,” said Bakambu, who also provided soap and decided to install 500-litre water tanks at the entrances to the three selected districts.



Bakambu has had support from those closest to him. His family and close friends have all played their part, and members of his foundation have been carefully chosen to ensure the resources provided reach the people most in need. But the former Villarreal striker is gradually getting the support of his fellow footballers too.

“Even when you are a football player for the National team when you want to help you don’t know how or where to start. Lots of them reached out to me. That was the case with Chris Mavinga who plays for Toronto FC.

"He wanted to do a gesture with the Covid-19 crisis and asked me if the Foundation could help him. We were about to make a special operation, so he joined the Foundation on that one”, he said.

“The day we’ve launched the Foundation the coach of the national team [Christian Nsengi-Biembe] was there - his words touched me. I was happy to have him with us that day. I can’t do anything by myself, it takes a nation.”

Despite, waiting for the return of football, the current pandemic has not kept Bakambu away from the public eye.

Footballers overall, while mostly praised for their charitable work, have been criticised from politicians and many others for their lack of action, particularly in the early days of the crisis.

Footballers in the UK were criticised by government officials for not playing their part and taking a pay cut. Bakambu believes now is not the time to for a blame-game.

“When the forest is burning, it’s not time to point finger on other people. You just have fight fire, to do your part. And everyone can do his part whether he is a politician or a football player."

"Lots of people from all around the world wrote to me, and they said they’ve always wanted to help in DRC but they never knew how. Now they know and they help the Foundation, I am thankful to them.”

You can visit the Cedric Bakambu Foundation here: https://www.fondationcedricbakambu.org/



