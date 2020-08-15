English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Football

Dortmund's Piszczek to retire after 2020-21 season

Dortmund's Piszczek to retire after 2020-21 season

Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has announced he will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 35-year-old joined Dortmund from Hertha Berlin in 2010 and has gone on to become a key figure at the club.

Predominantly a right-back, Piszczek regularly impressed with his attacking abilities – particularly during his first years at the club – and has enjoyed great success at Signal Iduna Park.

He was a part of the team that won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 under Jurgen Klopp, while he also helped them to two DFB-Pokal crowns and the Champions League final in 2013.

More recently Piszczek has began to operate as a right-sided centre-back in a back three and featured 29 times in the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign, the most he has managed in a solitary season since 2013.

But 2020-21 will be his last season, while he has also decided to relinquish his position as vice-captain.

In a statement posted to Dortmund's social media channels, he said: "The 2020-21 season will be my last as a professional footballer.

"I want to enjoy this season as consciously as possible. In the past few years I have always loved taking on responsibility together with some of my colleagues and leading the team, in the council but also as vice-captain.

"Now I would like to actively help shape the transition and help others to get involved. For this reason, I have decided to give up the position of vice-captain and also my place on the team council.

"But I will continue to help because I know that my opinion is valued in the dressing room. I will continue to express them in the future and be available to the guys with my advice on any questions they ask me."

football
Previous Benfica complete triple swoop for Vertonghen, Ever
Read
Benfica complete triple swoop for Vertonghen, Everton and Waldschmidt
Next

Latest Stories