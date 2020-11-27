Diego Maradona dies: Solskjaer says Argentina legend 'the best that's ever played football'

Diego Maradona was the greatest player of all time, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Argentina and Napoli legend Maradona died this week, aged 60, prompting tributes from across the sporting world.

And Solskjaer added his voice to the global appreciation as he recounted a story of watching and, briefly, interacting with Maradona as a child.

Solskjaer would go on to play with Cristiano Ronaldo – another potential 'GOAT' – at Old Trafford, but he ranks the late great above all others.

"It was a sad day," Solskjaer said. "For me, Diego Maradona will always be the best player I've seen live.

"I was fortunate enough to see him play or Argentina against Norway in Oslo; they lost 1-0 before the World Cup. I remember a Norwegian lad, Kjetil Osvold, nutmegged him, which was fantastic.

"After the game, I was stood outside the ground, waiting to get a glimpse of him, and I actually touched his shoulder as he walked past the crowd.

"Since then I've had the pleasure of meeting him at Old Trafford. A guy with unbelievable talent on the pitch and a smile always when you see him.

"I've got to say it's a sad day and, for me, he will be the best that's ever played football."