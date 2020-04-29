David Beckham With England

Aarran Summers (@aarransummers)





It was a warm night in Saint-Etienne as David Beckham walked onto the football pitch with Javier Zanetti’s goal still fresh in his mind. England were pegged back against the old enemy Argentina in their second-round match of the 1998 FIFA World Cup. The first half was tense, and the second promised more of the same.



Beckham would not see out the second half. He would last only another 73 seconds. When the ball was played to him, with Diego Simeone lunging behind, his moment of madness would change his England destiny. The referee Kim Milton Nielsen issued a straight red. Homes and clubs in England looked on in stunned disbelief. Despite heroics from the remaining ten players, England were beaten by another old enemy, the penalty shootout. Argentina through. England out. “Of course, it has,” cried England manager Glenn Hoddle when asked if Beckham’s retaliation had cost his nation a spot in the quarter-finals.



The England dressing room was full of dejection. Beckham apologised to Alan Shearer. The England captain starred into the abyss – knowing that this was his last World Cup. If Beckham were concerned by that reaction, he certainly would back home.



Headlines of ‘Ten Heroic Lions’ and ‘You’re Just A Joke Becks’ welcomed Beckham the very next day. It was a humiliation for England midfielder who was once coveted as the next best thing. Beckham was vilified by opposing supporters during the following Premiership season. It began with Manchester United’s opening game of the season where stones pelted the team coach, and a hanging effigy of Beckham was seen dangling from a hangman’s noose. It was a harsh lesson for Beckham.



Fast forward three years and the anger had subsided somewhat. Beckham was now England captain. Those lessons learned in France were serving up as determination for a player desperate for redemption. He was thoroughly supported and admired by his national boss, Sven Goran Eriksson, and it was that partnership that gave Beckham belief. It was also part of England’s golden generation.



When England faced Greece in their final qualifying game for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, it was anything but easy for England. Coming up the back of a 5-1 win against Germany, in Germany, Beckham’s side were heavy favourites to beat Greece and seal the points to qualify for the finals.



Angelos Charisteas had other ideas and gave England plenty of warning. The Greeks led twice, and England entered stoppage time 2-1 down. It was now very tense. Germany’s game with Finland had finished goalless, and England had to equalise to qualify automatically. It was Beckham’s time. The venue was his former home, Old Trafford in Manchester.

In to the final seconds of stoppage time. Need a goal to secure @FIFAWorldCup qualification. Step forward, David Beckham!#OnThisDay in 2001... 👏 pic.twitter.com/R69z3xlsqc — England (@England) October 6, 2019



It was the 93rd minute, and England were awarded another free-kick, arguably the luckiest of the lot. Teddy Sheringham, who had scored England’s first goal with his first touch, was desperate to take it. Beckham wanted it.

He had missed all his other attempts. However, this time he scored, the ball curling beautifully into the top corner. Jubilant, delighted and ultimately relieved, Beckham ran to the crowd and celebrated. England had done it. Beckham the hero. Greece would ironically have their moment, particularly Charisteas, in the 2004 European Championships. For now, though, this was Beckham’s moment to savour, and it was to get better.



Beckham would get his redemption ten months later. England was drawn against Argentina in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. When the game arrived under the roof of the Sapporo Dome, the headlines were all on their meeting in 1998 and the impending battle between Beckham and Simeone.



Just before half-time, Owen was fouled by the former Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and England were awarded a contentious penalty. Up stepped Beckham.

Flashbacks of Saint-Etienne ran through his mind. Simeone was behind him that night as he lashed out, was now in front of him offering his hand. It was gamesmanship from the midfielder, and Beckham ignored. As Pierluigi Collina blew his whistle, Beckham smashed the ball down the centre and into the net. It was technically dreadful, but it was an iconic penalty. Beckham ran away to celebrate. Simeone got his handshake at half-time.



England went onto win the game 1-0. It was a great time in Beckham’s international career. He probably was not forgiven for the events of Saint-Etienne, but he was now well on his way. England’s exit at the quarter-final stage against Brazil was a crushing blow to Beckham who believed his nation could win the World Cup but was too afraid to say to the squad.



When Beckham resigned the captaincy four years later, following a stunning quarter-final defeat to Portugal, England’s dynamic was to change forever.

He would retire from international duty in 2009, but Beckham looks back on his career, he remembers the events of Saint-Etienne like they were yesterday. “It will always be with me,” he says. It was his moment of madness. But the games of Old Trafford and Sapporo far surpass that. Beckham had redeemed himself. His legacy will be that of an England treasure.