Cult Hero - Henrik Larsson - The King of Kings

He’s been given the nickname for a reason. Dubbed ‘The King of Kings’ by the Celtic faithful, Henrik Larsson went from a relative unknown to a powerhouse who thrust Scottish football back into the spotlight.

In July 1997, the then Celtic manager, Wim Jansen wasted little time getting Larsson into the East End of Glasgow. When Feyenoord fell into a contract dispute with their star striker, who had notched 26 league goals in 101 games, a move now seemed inevitable. Jansen convinced the Celtic board to spend £650,000 to complete the transfer, and before you know it, the Hoops welcomed Larsson to Glasgow.

Although things didn’t begin so well for the player. In his first appearance for the club, a misplaced pass led to a goal being conceded and Celtic lost 2-1 to Hibernian – although minor incidents such as that would soon be forgotten.

In his first season with the club, Jansen deployed Larsson as the ‘second striker’ but once he found his feet in the unfamiliar surroundings, the goals began to flow, and he netted 18 times to end as the club’s top scorer. In November, Celtic lifted the Scottish League Cup with Larsson scoring the second of three goals against Dundee United.

Larsson’s arrival completely changed the outlook on the Old Firm too. Rangers were undoubtedly the better side at the time, winning nine consecutive league titles. One more title and Rangers would break Celtic’s all-time record.

Yet, on the last day of the season, Larsson scored the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone that clinched the title by two points from Rangers, and the pendulum of power in Scottish football swung back in favour of the East End.

The following season, Larsson would swim in a sea of individual honours, but Celtic would miss out. The Swedish goal-king finished the campaign with 38 goals and various writers and footballer of year awards, yet the Hoops lost out on the league and cup.

Another season on, and the news Larsson and Celtic fans dreaded. A fracture of the leg during a UEFA Cup tie with Lyon meant eight months on the sidelines. A crushing blow to the player, with some asking the question whether it would change the complexion in Scotland again.

After Martin O’Neill took charge, Larsson’s answered those questions when his inevitable return led to a dominant few years in the famous green and white.

In the 2000-01 season, they won the League, Scottish Cup and League Cup domestic treble, and Larsson’s 35 goals led the march to glory. The feat made him Europe’s top goal-scorer winning him the prestigious Golden Boot.

The title was retained the following year, and a further 29 goals saw him top the Scottish scoring charts again. It was a feat he repeated in 2002-03, although his 28 goals that season could not prevent Rangers snatching back the title, literally by the margin a single goal.

Then the news Celtic fans never wanted to hear. Larsson was heading out. After another league and Scottish cup double, the Swedish sensation’s contract was up and he was headed to pastures new.

Barcelona came calling. Larsson’s farewell to Celtic fans was an emotional one. A double in his final league game, and a double in the cup final victory. The perfect swansong for the now-named King of Kings.

Larsson left Celtic after four Scottish League titles, a couple of Cup victories, matched by two League Cups, and he top-scored in five of the six seasons he graced Celtic Park.

Not many players can join Barcelona just shy of their 33rd birthday. Larsson did that and coming from a side that nowadays happen very rarely.

He went on to assist both goals in Barca’s 2006 UEFA Champions League final triumph over Arsenal. He earned the nickname King of Kings in Scotland. In Spain, he was given a new one by his Barca teammate Ronaldinho.

“El ídolo”, which translates as (obviously) “the idol”