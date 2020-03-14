Coronavirus: Ronaldo, Pogba and Klopp thanked by WHO chief

Jurgen Klopp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba received a message of thanks from World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for "promoting health and protecting people from coronavirus".

The Ethiopian politician and academic paid tribute to the trio, along with others from the world of sport who have called for individuals to take responsibility for limiting the spread of the pandemic.

Ronaldo posted a message on Twitter in which he urged his followers to "follow the advice of the WHO", while Klopp told Liverpool supporters to "think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them".

Pogba told his 39.7 million Instagram followers to "dab to beat coronavirus" - as part of advice to cough or sneeze into your elbow rather than hands - while he also shared WHO resources.

"Thank you Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC for your powerful message to the world," Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

"Put people's health first, reduce risks, care for the vulnerable and compassion: this is the WHO way.

"We will win the fight against COVID-19 if we are working together.

"The WHO is grateful for the solidarity being shown by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC, Alisson Becker, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, FIFA, Peter Schmeichel, Andrea Radrizzani, Romain Grosjean and others in the world of sport."