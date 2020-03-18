Coronavirus: German soccer federation studies aid measures for small clubs

"The DFB did well to make reservations," said Mr. Keller, "we can count on a small but good mattress, which we currently use for regional leagues."

"It is not only the small clubs that are threatened, but also Bundesliga clubs, it goes from the very top to the Kreisliga (lowest level of the championships editor's note). We want to save the jobs of 250,000 permanent employees and take care of the volunteers. "

The Federation, however recalled its president, has neither the possibility nor even the right to directly compensate for the losses of the clubs.

The feedback from the field on the financial situation of small clubs "is currently dramatic," added at the same press conference Oliver Bierhoff, in charge of the national team.