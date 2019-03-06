CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres, Santos Laguna secure away wins

Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna closed in on the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals thanks to wins on Tuesday.

Runners-up in two of the past three editions, Tigres left it late to beat Houston Dynamo 2-0 at BBVA Compass Stadium in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Enner Valencia and Julian Quinones combined twice in the space of three minutes for Tigres.

Former West Ham and Everton forward Valencia tapped in a 78th-minute opener before setting up Quinones for a good finish.

In Harrison, New Jersey, goals either side of half-time saw Santos Laguna to a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls in the first leg of their tie.

Both teams had their chances before the visitors opened the scoring three minutes prior to the break.

Julio Furch played a pass into Diego Valdes, who drilled an effort into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Furch turned scorer in the 48th minute, tucking away a pass from Javier Correa as the Mexican outfit took control of the tie.