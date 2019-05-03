Casillas could be discharged on Monday

Iker Casillas' wife is hopeful the Porto goalkeeper will be discharged from hospital on Monday.

Casillas was hospitalised on Wednesday after being taken ill during a training session, and it was later confirmed that the former Real Madrid stalwart had suffered a myocardial infarction.

The 37-year-old took to social media to confirm that he was in a stable condition, tweeting: "Everything under control, a big fright but strong as ever."

And Casillas' wife Sara Carbonero told AS: "Iker is calm, it's very good.

"We have to stay a few more days in the hospital, maybe he will be discharged on Monday and we can go home."

Porto's squad were also due to visit Casillas on Friday, with coach Sergio Conceicao having told a news conference that his team were "extremely united" behind their goalkeeper.