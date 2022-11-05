Canada's Davies World Cup in doubt after muscle injury

Canada may be without Alphonso Davies at the World Cup, after the Bayern Munich winger limped off grabbing his hamstring in his side's narrow 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Davies was subbed out in the 63rd minute, with manager Julian Nagelsmann saying the 22-year-old tore a muscle in his leg.

"With Fonsi, according to the doctor it is at least a torn muscle fibre," Nagelsmann told the post-match press conference.

"We will need to wait until tomorrow, or maybe later tonight, to see what comes out (from Bayern's medical team)."

Canada play their first match against Belgium on November 23, giving the star winger less than three weeks to recover.

Canada, who are set to co-host the next edition of the tournament in 2026, are taking part in their first World Cup since 1986.