Bundesliga 2020-21 fixtures: Bayern Munich's schedule in full

Bayern Munich will begin their quest for a ninth straight Bundesliga title in September, but the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a congested campaign.

The reigning champions have initially been scheduled to face Schalke in the opening game of the 2020-21 season on Friday, September 18.

However, that match will be pushed back by three days if they reach the final of the Champions League this month.

The mid-season break will come after matchday 13 and last just a week and a half due to the second round of the DFB-Pokal slated for December 22-23

Klassikers against Borussia Dortmund will take place in November and March, while a home game against Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of May could prove crucial in the title race.

The Gladbach game is set to take place following the semi-finals of the Champions League, Europa League and DFB-Pokal.

Here is Bayern's full list of Bundesliga fixtures for next season:

Matchday 1: September 18-21 – Schalke (H)

Matchday 2: September 25-28 – Hoffenheim (A)

Matchday 3: October 2-4 – Hertha Berlin (H)

Matchday 4: October 16-19 – Arminia Bielefeld (A)

Matchday 5: October 23-26 – Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

Matchday 6: October 30-November 2 – Cologne (A)

Matchday 7: November 6-8 – Borussia Dortmund (A)

Matchday 8: November 20-23 – Werder Bremen (H)

Matchday 9: November 27-30 – Stuttgart (A)

Matchday 10: December 4-7 – RB Leipzig (H)

Matchday 11: December 11-13 – Union Berlin (A)

Matchday 12: December 15-16 – Wolfsburg (H)

Matchday 13: December 18-21 – Bayer Leverkusen (A)

Matchday 14: January 2-4 – Mainz (H)

Matchday 15: January 8-11 – Borussia Monchengladbach (A)

Matchday 16: January 15-17 – Freiburg (H)

Matchday 17: January 19-20 – Augsburg (A)

Matchday 18: January 22-25 – Schalke (A)

Matchday 19: January 29-February 1 – Hoffenheim (H)

Matchday 20: February 5-8 – Hertha Berlin (A)

Matchday 21: February 12-15 – Arminia Bielefeld (H)

Matchday 22: February 18-22 – Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Matchday 23: February 26-March 1 – Cologne (H)

Matchday 24: March 5-8 – Borussia Dortmund (H)

Matchday 25: March 12-15 – Werder Bremen (A)

Matchday 26: March 19-21 – Stuttgart (H)

Matchday 27: April 3-5 – RB Leipzig (A)

Matchday 28: April 9-12 – Union Berlin (H)

Matchday 29: April 16-18 – Wolfsburg (A)

Matchday 30: April 20-21 – Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Matchday 31: April 23-26 – Mainz (A)

Matchday 32: May 7-10 – Borussia Monchengladbach (H)

Matchday 33: May 15 – Freiburg (A)

Matchday 34: May 22 – Augsburg (H)