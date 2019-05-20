Bolivian FA confirms death of referee Victor Hugo Hurtado

Referee Victor Hugo Hurtado has died after collapsing during a match played in Bolivia.

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) has announced a week of mourning after the official collapsed while taking charge of Sunday's match between Always Ready and Oriente Petrolero, which was played in El Alto, a city located at extremely high altitude.

Always Ready team doctor Eric Kosziner told reporters Hurtado suffered a heart attack on the pitch and another as he arrived at hospital.

"The Bolivian Football Federation regrets to report the death of the first category referee, Mr. Victor Hugo Hurtado Ogeda, for causes not yet determined," the FBF said in a statement.

"The referee was leading the match between Always Ready and Oriente Petrolero. The FBF expresses to the family of the professional, their solidarity and support in this moment of pain.

"In time to make known his deep regret, the FBF decrees mourning in national football for seven days."

Bolivia's president Evo Morales Ayma wrote on Twitter: "We send our condolences and solidarity to your family, friends and colleagues. Bolivian football is in mourning."