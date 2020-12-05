Allegri would like to experience 'sophisticated' Premier League

Massimiliano Allegri would like to experience a Premier League he believes has been made "more sophisticated" by the influence of foreign coaches.

Allegri, 53, has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of the 2018-19 season, which saw him win a fifth consecutive Scudetto with the Bianconeri.

The former Milan boss has been continually linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United frequently connected with Allegri in media reports.

And he would relish the chance to pit himself against the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, Allegri expressing great admiration for what the latter has done with champions Liverpool.

"I would like to experience the Premier League," Allegri told The Times.

"In Italy, I was in Milan four years. Five years in Juventus. Now I expect [to work again] in Italy, but it is difficult, or in England.

"England now is more sophisticated, and more tactical, but is also respecting the tradition of English football.

"It's a good balance of the spirit of English football and the new quality and new tactical approach of the new coaches.

"Klopp is doing such great work because Liverpool has the right balance. Every year they improve the team.

"Liverpool have players who are very fast, technical, are physically stronger, and they have character."