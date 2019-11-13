AGCFF Confirm Date Change for Gulf Cup 24

The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation has confirmed that the 24th Gulf Cup will be rescheduled, following the late addition of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

The original tournament had been slated to start on the 26th of November till the 6th of December, however following the addition of the three nations the competition has been moved forward two days from the 28th of November till the 8th December.

Jassim Al Rumathi the General Secretary of the Arab Gulf Football Federation confirmed that the participation of the three nations had been accepted by the organization, praising their efforts in getting the tournament ready.

“We highly value the positive response from the three nations which was sent as a final resort to hold the tournament according to its formal system.”

This means that the tournament will revert to its original format of two groups, with the draw set to take place tomorrow.

Whilst Rumathi added that the three newly added nations and fans will be fully welcomed in Qatar.

“As far as I know we have no complications in allowing fans from all three fans to enter. If there are any issues the state of Qatar will make the necessary arrangements.”

The move from the football associations of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain have been seen as a significant breakthrough between the nations who have had political differences with Qatar.

