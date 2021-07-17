African Super League Officially Approved.

An African Super League has been approved following an executive board meeting between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Morocco.



The President of CAF, Patrice Motsebe, confirmed the move to implement the African Super League project as a new tournament ran under the umbrella of CAF, with large financial returns for the sides taking part.



The CAF has stressed that the move to the tournament will contribute to adding more competitiveness to continental football and help in increasing the resources of the participating clubs.

The proposal to hold the World Cup every two years was also officially supported.