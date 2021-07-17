العربية
English
Euro 2020
Football

African Super League Officially Approved.

CAF has confirmed that plans for a Continental Super League are set to go ahead

AFP

An African Super League has been approved following an executive board meeting between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Morocco.

The President of CAF, Patrice Motsebe, confirmed the move to implement the African Super League project as a new tournament ran under the umbrella of CAF, with large financial returns for the sides taking part.

The CAF has stressed that the move to the tournament will contribute to adding more competitiveness to continental football and help in increasing the resources of the participating clubs.

The proposal to hold the World Cup every two years was also officially supported.

CAF Champions League football Patrice Motsebe
Previous Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in
Read
Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in Gold Cup
Next Giroud Completes Move to AC Milan
Read
Giroud Completes Move to AC Milan

Latest Stories

>