Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match as Ecuador secured a 2-0 victory over the hosts, with Enner Valencia scoring twice in the tournament curtain-raiser on Sunday.

Asian champions Qatar enjoyed the backing of the majority of the crowd at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, but could not follow a glitzy opening ceremony with a statement performance.

Ecuador thought they had made a dream start when they silenced the home fans as Valencia headed in, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Valencia did break the deadlock with a penalty in the 16th minute and doubled his tally just after the half-hour mark.

Felix Sanchez's Qatar will likely need a positive result in their second Group A match against Senegal on Friday just to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second hosts, after South Africa in 2010, to exit in the first round.

In the 92-year history of the tournament, home countries had previously won 16 and drawn six of their opening matches.

- Early VAR intervention -

The South Americans had the ball in the net inside three minutes when captain Valencia nodded home from Felix Torres' miscued overhead kick.

VAR officials spotted an offside against Michael Estrada in the build-up after Torres challenged for the ball with Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Ecuador were dominant in the early exchanges, though, and were awarded a penalty after Valencia was tripped by Al Sheeb when through on goal.

The former West Ham forward coolly sent Al Sheeb the wrong way from the spot and stroked the ball into the bottom corner to score his 36th international goal.

Ecuador did not have to wait long to double their advantage as, after a surging run from Moises Caicedo, right-back Angelo Preciado swung in a cross which Valencia met with a thumping header.

Almoez Ali, the hero of Qatar's 2019 Asian Cup success, could have pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but could only steer a free header wide from eight yards out.

Ecuador allowed Qatar more of the ball after the break but still looked the more dangerous side, with Romario Ibarra bringing a diving save from Al Sheeb.

Valencia hobbled off in the 77th minute after being on the wrong end of a series of heavy challenges, although that would only have taken some of the shine off a famous night for Ecuador.





Qatar may have qualified automatically as hosts, but their preparation for a World Cup on home soil has perhaps been one of the most comprehensive for any side in the tournament's history. After their shock AFC Asian Cup win in 2019, Al Annabi went on a world tour to prepare for a first-ever World Cup. First came a 2019 appearance at the Copa America in Brazil, in which they failed to qualify for the knockout phases finishing behind the likes of Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay in Group B.



This was followed up with the 2021 Gold Cup, which ended with a creditable third-place finish with Qatar losing to eventual winners USA in the semi-finals. Finally, Qatar also took part in the UEFA Qualification group stage, taking the likes of Portugal and Serbia in vital preparation games against a higher calibre of opposition. Now, after seventh months in camp playing various behind-closed-doors friendlies now is the time for Qatar to show the world what they are made of.



Qatar Predicted team



Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif

Ecuador's road to a fourth World Cup was fought with legal issues, which have only just been settled by CAS. Having finished fourth in qualification, and sealing an automatic place at Qatar, questions began to arise on the eligibility of defender Byron Castillo.

Fellow qualifiers Chile and Peru claimed Castillo was born in Colombia, not Ecuador, and should not have been allowed to play. Chile had launched the initial accusation, FIFA's disciplinary committee cleared Ecuador only for Peru to join Chile in appealing the verdict.

Finally, on September 16, Fifa’s appeal committee ruled that Castillo was of "Ecuadorian nationality” and therefore eligible to represent the country. However, despite the lengthy legal dispute, he was dropped from the squad. Now the South Americans are drawn in a tough-looking Group A and will be looking to cause an upset against the hosts to make a positive start in the tournament.



Ecuador Predicted Team

Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra

