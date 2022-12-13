World Cup Qatar 2022™ preview: France vs Morocco

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS



Defending champions France face off against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday evening with a place in the FIFA World Cup final on the line.



France edged out England in a tetchy quarter-final to reach the final four, whilst Morocco continued their sensational run in Qatar by getting the better of Portugal with a 1-0 win. In the process, Morocco became the first Arabic and African nation to reach the semi-finals of a FIFA World Cup tournament.



France had a fair amount of luck in their quarter-final against England and perhaps without that late missed penalty from Harry Kane may have already been on the aeroplane back home. However, some stout defending and a powerful header from Olivier Giroud ensured that Les Bleus progressed to the semi-finals.



Reassuringly, France has been successful in their last three visits to the FIFA World Cup, winning their last three appearances in 1998, 2006 and 2018. Although the fact that France has yet to keep a clean sheet yet in Qatar whilst coming up against the best defensive side left in the tournament would be a concern for Didier Deschamps. In team news, France is expected to name an unchanged side for this one, with Olivier Giroud the focal point in attack.



blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

When you have to play your mate in the semi-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup 🤪#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/bN1KMPbB2e

— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022



France Predicted Team



Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud



How to watch Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel- beIN SPORTS MAX 3

Kick-Off – 22:00

Stadium - Al Bayt



As for Morocco, the north African side has been the story of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. From topping Group F ahead the likes of Belgium and fellow semi-finalists Croatia to memorable knockout wins over European giants Spain and Portugal.



The rise of the Atlas Lions has been remarkable and has been soundtracked by a noisy and passionate fanbase who have overtaken the stadiums in Qatar turning all of the games into home contests for Morocco. As you can imagine tickets for this game at Al Bayt Stadium are scare in what will be a historic contest for this Arabic and African nation.



It would be simplistic to suggest that Morocco is just a strong defensive side. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal are a pair of experienced technical players that have been so impressive on the counterattack. Both are blessed with pace and tricky feet and could cause the French backline some serious problems. In Sofyan Amrabat Morocco perhaps has the player of the tournament such has been the drive, determination and commitment to the cause from the Dutch-born midfielder.





In team news, striker Walid Cheddira is unavailable after picking up two yellow cards against Portugal. Whilst Morocco fans will be hoping Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui will be back in contention after missing out on the defensive pair in the quarter-finals. Whilst Romain Saiss and Hakim Ziyech are set to start on Wednesday despite coming off injured against Portugal.



Morocco Predicted Team

Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

