USA Unveil Qatar 2022 squad

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen was the surprise omission as United States coach Gregg Berhalter revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Wednesday.

Steffen, who moved to Middlesbrough on loan this season in order to secure more playing time ahead of the World Cup, had long been regarded as Berhalter's first choice goalkeeper when available.

However the 27-year-old found himself frozen out of Berhalter's plans for Qatar, where the United States play Wales, England and Iran in the first round.

Arsenal reserve goalkeeper Matt Turner, Luton Town's Ethan Horvath and New York City's Sean Johnson were named as the trio of goalkeepers for Qatar.

The US will take a squad made up of players based mostly in Europe, with the likes of Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Leeds' Brenden Aaronson and AC Milan's Sergino Dest all named on the roster.

The United States open their World Cup Group B campaign on November 21.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Defenders: Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Sergino Dest (AC Milan/ITA), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Josh Sargent (Norwich/ENG), Timothy Weah (Lille/FRA), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR)