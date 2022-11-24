UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin praises Qatar's FIFA World Cup hosting

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin has praised Qatar's infrastructure and hosting thus far during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

"The ceremony was impressive, a great show and a great new stadium. It was a great start to the World Cup."

Ceferin revealed that feedback received from European national teams has been widely positive.

"All the teams that I speak with and all the Presidents of European federations are very happy. They like the hospitality... Everything is great.

"The Infrastructure is impressive and the fact that things changed means that hosting a big competition, all the world looking at your side helps in developing every country. It's great to host a competition like that as you can do many things during that."

Ceferin also went on to discuss UEFA's relationship with the European Club Association.

"We are working close together [UEFA & ECA]. We speak about every topic concerning club football and our cooperation with the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is fantastic."