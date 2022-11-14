العربية
Tunisia reveal Qatar 2022 Squad

Tunisia's Khazri and Msakni to lead World Cup squad

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri named his World Cup squad on Monday, with attackers Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni leading the charge to reach the knock-out stages for the first time.

The North African nation, which is preparing for its sixth ever World Cup, will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group D.

The 26-strong squad, named in a statement by the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF), features two stars of France's Ligue 1 -- Khazri of Montpellier and Montassar Talbi of FC Lorient -- as well as Ali Abdi of Ligue 2's Caen.

Two other Ligue 1 players, Saif-Eddine Khaoui of Clermont and Yoann Touzghar of AC Ajaccio, have been dropped.

 

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel).

 

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen/FRA), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern/SUI), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly/EGY), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos/GRE), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC/KUW), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana/ITA), Montassar Talbi (Lorient/FRA).

 

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne/GER), Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance),  Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros/HUN), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail/QAT), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham/ENG).

 

Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi SC/QAT), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek/EGY),  Naim Sliti (Ettifaq/KSA), Issam Jebali (Odense Boldklub/DEN), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC/KUW), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby/DEN), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier/FRA).

