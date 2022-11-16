Spain – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS



Road to Qatar 2022

Spain left it late to confirm their spot at Qatar 2022 as they secured automatic qualification from Group B in their final game against Sweden thanks to an 86th winner from Alvaro Morata.

An opening game draw against Greece could have been considered a wobble by La Roja, and the worry racked up even more after a 2-1 defeat away in Sweden. However, four straight wins to close out their campaign, including narrow wins over Greece and Sweden was enough to secure a sixteenth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

History at the World Cup

1934 - Quarter-finals

1950 - Fourth place

1962 - Group Stage

1966 - Group Stage

1978 - Group Stage

1982 - Round 2

1986 - Quarter-finals

1990 - Round of 16

1994 - Quarter-finals

1988 - Group Stage

2002 - Quarter-finals

2006 - Round of 16

2010 - Champions

2014 - Group Stage

2018 - Round of 16





Player to Watch



Talented Barcelona youngster Pedri has become essential for club and country at just 19 years old. The midfielder was named the Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament and was in the Team of the Tournament after a string of brilliant performances which helped Spain reach the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Italy. In 2022 Pedri has improved his finishing, which was the one area of his game which needed work, and he will be Spain's creative hub in Qatar.

Group fixtures:

November 23: Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama

November 27: Spain v Germany - Al Bayt

December 1: Japan v Spain - Khalifa International Stadium

