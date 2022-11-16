Serbia – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

It's safe to say that Serbia booked their place at their third FIFA World Cup in dramatic fashion. Having gone toe-to-toe with Portugal in qualification in Group A it all came down to a winner takes all clash at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. Renato Sanches handed the home side a dream start by opening the scoring in the second minute. However, Dusan Tadic hit back to settle the tie at 1-1.

A draw would have been enough to see Portugal qualify based on goal difference and condemn Serbia to the playoffs. Then along came Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored a powerful header in the 90th minute to hand Serbia a place at Qatar 2022 at the expense of the Portuguese. Cue bedlam in Lisbon and Belgrade.

History at the World Cup (As Serbia)

2010 - Group stage

2018 - Group stage





Player to Watch

Serbia has formidable attacking options, none more so than Dusan Vlahovic. The 22-year-old forward is a robust presence up front but does not lack for pace or skill. After starting out at Partizan Belgrade, he joined Fiorentina and quickly became a prolific goal-scorer in Serie A. That earned him a 70 million-euro move to Juventus last January. In Turin he has so far averaged almost a goal every second game despite his club's recent struggles. Given his age, his peak years still lie in the future, but Serbia will hope he thrives on the World Cup stage in Qatar.



Group fixtures

November 24: Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium

November 28: Cameroon v Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium

December 2: Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974

