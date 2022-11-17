Portugal - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Portugal had to secure World Cup qualification the hard way after falling short at the final hurdle in the group stages.

Fernando Santos' side eventually finished second in Group A, after they lost at home to Serbia on the final matchday to ultimately finish three points behind their opponents.

Portugal successfully navigated their way through the play-offs, seeing off Turkey and North Macedonia to seal Cristiano Ronaldo & Co.'s spot in Qatar.

Seleção das Quinas have been drawn alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a tough Group H lineup.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦. ⚡🇵🇹 Senhoras e senhores, estes são os nossos eleitos que vão marcar presença no @FIFAWorldCup ! 🏆 #VesteABandeira



It's 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: this is our squad for the @FIFAWorldCup ! 🏆 #WearTheFlag

History at the World Cup

1966 - Third place

1986 - Group stage

2002 - Group stage

2006 - Fourth place

2010 - Round of 16

2014 - Group stage

2018 - Round of 16

Player to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in international football with 117 goals in a record 191 caps for his country. He has enjoyed a magnificent career but he is now 37 and has endured a difficult start to the season at Manchester United. A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 at the age of 18 and is now set to play at his 10th major international tournament. However, in many ways he is the key player because some wonder if his presence might hold back the many other outstanding -- and far younger -- talents in the Portugal squad.

Group fixtures



Nov 24 Portugal v Ghana – Stadium 974

Nov 28 Portugal v Uruguay – Lusail Stadium

Dec 2 South Korea v Portugal – Education City Stadium

