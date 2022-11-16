Poland - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Poland's route to Qatar was not as straightforward as the nation would have hoped after finishing six points behind Group I winners England, meaning they would have to qualify through the play-offs.

Their semi-final opponents Russia were disqualified from the tournament in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, advancing Poland to the final of their UEFA world cup qualification bracket,

A decisive qualifier with Sweden followed and it was Poland who prevailed courtesy of a goal from star man Lewandowski, wrapped up by Piotr Zielinski for a 2-0 victory and a hard-earned place at Qatar 2022.

History at the World Cup

1938 - Round 1

1974 - Third place

1978 - Second group stage

1982 - Third place

1986 - Round of 16

2002 - Group stage

2006 - Group stage

2018 - Group stage

Player to watch

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greats of Polish football. The country’s record appearance maker and goalscorer, Lewandowski will hope to fare far better than in Russia four years ago when he drew a blank in the group stage and Poland made an early exit. The 34-year-old has picked up at Barcelona where he left off at Bayern Munich following eight prolific, record-breaking seasons with the German giants. The reigning two-time winner of the European Golden Shoe has also won the Best FIFA Men's Player award the past two years.

Group fixtures

November 22: Mexico vs Poland - Stadium 974

November 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium

November 30: Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974



