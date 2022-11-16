Morocco – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS



Road to Qatar 2022

Morocco negotiated the second round of CAF qualification with consummate ease. Six wins from six brushing aside the likes of Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sudan in the process. The final playoff saw the Moroccans drawn against DR Congo in a two-legged contest for a place in Qatar. The first game was a close contest with winger Tarik Tissoudali scoring the vital leveller on the 76th minute. Backed by a vociferous home crowd the Atlas Lions emphatically sealed their spot at a sixth World Cup with a 4-1 second-leg win, eventually winning the contest 5-2 on aggregate.

History at the World Cup



1970 - Group stage

1986 - Round of 16

1994 - Group stage

1998 - Group stage

2018 - Group stage

Player to Watch



A stand-off between Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Halilhodzic led to the change of coaches. The Bosnian accused him of feigning injury to avoid playing in warm-up matches last year, publicly calling it "unacceptable behaviour". Ziyech, 29, responded by retiring from international football until Moroccan football officials intervened and dumped Halilhodzic. Regragui has hailed the Netherlands-born attacker as a "fighter who gives everything for his adopted country" but there are concerns about his lack of game time at Chelsea -- he played just 17 minutes during October. There have been reports of a post-World Cup move to AC Milan.

Group fixtures

Nov 23: Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium

Nov 27: Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium

Dec 1: Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium



