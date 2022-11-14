Mexico FA calls for Unity at Qatar 2022

The Mexican FA has issued an official statement calling for unity at the FIFA World Cup. In the statement the organisation hailed the importance of football in uniting the world



"Football is a powerful tool that positively inspires people. At the Mexican Football Federation we are convinced of the enormous impact and convening power that the most followed sport on the planet has.

Whilst Mexico added that unity, respect and inclusion is key to what a World Cup is all about.

"The World Cup calls us all to unity, respect and inclusion, fundamental values ​​that football promotes."

In conclusion, Mexicio who has been drawn alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C was looking forward to "positively transforming the world" during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.



You can read the full statement below.