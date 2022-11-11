Juve striker Vlahovic named in Serbia World Cup squad

The 22-year-old Juventus forward has not played because of a groin injury since the 4-3 defeat to Benfica which knocked the Italians out of the Champions League at the end of last month, prompting speculation that he might be left out of the squd.

Juve, however, are hopeful that he will be fit to play in Sunday's Serie A match against Lazio and Stojkovic will hope to have him fully fit for Serbai's third World Cup finals following 2010 and 2018.

They play in Group G along with Brazil -- whom they face in their opening match on November 24 -- Cameroon and Switzerland.



Squad:

Goalkeepers: Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca/ESP), Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla/ESP), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino/ITA).

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe/ESP), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/ITA), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen/GER), Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw/POL), Srdjan Babic (Almeria/ESP).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla/ESP), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/ITA), Sasa Lukic (Torino/ITA), Marko Grujic (Porto/POR), Filip Kostic (Juventus/ITA), Uros Racic (Braga/POR), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe/ESP), Ivan Ilic (Verona/ITA), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK/GRE), Darko Lazovic (Verona/ITA).

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham/ENG), Dusan Tadic (Ajax/NED), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus/ITA), Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria/ITA), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina/ITA), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino/ITA).

