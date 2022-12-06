العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Highlights - Morocco 0(3) - (1) Spain 0

Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

reuters

Match Report 

Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Tuesday after the match finished 0-0.

The African side won the shoot-out 3-0 after Spain failed to convert all three of their spot kicks.

 

The Morocco fans have certainly been making their presence known outside of the Education City Stadium!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr runs us through the team news ahead of tonight's battle!

 

 

 

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of our Round of 16 clash between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium. Join us for live updates throughout the evening as both sides look to book a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals!

 

Spain Morocco FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Asian teams 'getting closer' despite World Cup knockout blows
Portugal vs Switzerland - Live!
>