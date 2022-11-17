Ghana - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
Ghana secured qualification for a fourth World Cup tournament after beating rivals Nigeria on away goals over the course of a tense two-legged affair.
Following a goalless first leg, Ghana started brightly in Abuja as Thomas Partey scored the opener inside 10 minutes. Nigeria levelled the scoring through William Troost-Ekong soon after but were unable to add a needed second as Ghana pipped their West African rivals.
The Black Stars will face a significant challenge upon arrival in Qatar, after being drawn alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.
History at the World Cup
2006 - Round of 16
2010 - Quarter-finals
2014 - Group stage
Player to Watch
Opponents of Ghana who consider Thomas Partey, 29, just a defensive midfielder would do well to watch a clip from the recent 5-0 drubbing Arsenal dished out to Nottingham Forest. The Gunners were three goals up when the former Atletico Madrid star, who became a Gunner in 2020, unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net. The memorable goal confirmed the opinion of long-serving Atletico manager Diego Simeone that the humble footballer from a village in eastern Ghana is "extraordinary when defending or attacking, providing assists, passing, shooting and scoring". Partey was so eager to play in Europe that he forgot to tell his parents he was leaving west Africa until he arrived in Spain 10 years ago.
Group fixtures
Nov 24: Portugal v Ghana – Stadium 974
Nov 28: South Korea v Ghana – Education City Stadium
Dec 2: Ghana v Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium
