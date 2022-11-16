Germany – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Germany became the first nation to book their place at the FIFA World Cup as they comfortably won qualification Group J by nine points. Wins over Iceland and Romania should have set the tone for the four-time World Cup winners. However, a defeat to lowly North Macedonia spelt the beginning of the end for then coach Joachim Löw who days earlier confirmed that Euro 2020 would be his last tournament in charge. A meek round of 16 elimination at the hands of England saw the World Cup-winning coach wave goodbye to Die Mannschaft.



The German FA wasted little time in finding a replacement announcing Champions League-winning coach Hansi Flick. The former FC Bayern coach made an immediate impact, registering seven consecutive wins in World Cup qualification including a 9-0 thumping of Liechtenstein to book a 20th appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

History at the World Cup

1934 - Third place

1938 - First round

1954 - Winners

1958 - Third place

1962 - Quater-finals

1966 - Second place

1970 - Third place

1974- Winners

1978 - Second round

1982 - Second place

1986 - Second place

1990 - Winners

1994 - Quarter-finals

1988 - Quarter-finals

2002 - Second place

2006 - Third place

2010 - Third place

2014 - Winners

2018 - Group Stage

Player to Watch

Despite a wealth of options between the sticks, Germany's captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 36, remains his side's most important player. Alongside Thomas Mueller and possibly Mats Hummels, Neuer will be one of only a few members of Germany's victorious 2014 World Cup squad to make the trip to Qatar. Besides his leadership, experience and familiarity with the sizeable Bayern contingent, sweeper-keeper Neuer is essential to the way Flick's Germany want to play. Neuer, who has won two Champions League titles and is on a record streak of 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, enters the tournament under a significant injury cloud, having missed most of October due to a shoulder problem.



Group fixtures:

November 23: Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium

November 27: Spain v Germany - Al Bayt

December 1: Costa Rica v Germany - Al Bayt



Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS