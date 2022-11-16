England - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

England enjoyed a comfortable qualification campaign as Gareth Southgate's side finished top of Group I.

The Three Lions were unbeaten over the course of their 10 matches, scoring 39 goals and finishing six points clear of second placed Poland.

In England's more recent warmup clashes in the UEFA Nations League, Southgate's side failed to win any of their six matches (D3, L3). This led to questions over the manager's suitability to lead the Three Lions into the World Cup, but the England hierarchy have opted to stick with the man who led the country to its first final since 1966.

England have been drawn in Group B along with Iran, United States and Wales and will be keen to improve on their fourth placed finish in Russia.

History at the World Cup

1950 - Group stage

1954 - Quarter-finals

1958 - Group stage

1962 - Quarter-finals

1966 - Champions

1970 - Quarter-finals

1982 - Second group stage

1986 - Quarter-finals

1990 - Fourth place

1998 - Round of 16

2002 - Quarter-finals

2006 - Quarter-finals

2010 - Round of 16

2014 - Group stage

2018 - Fourth place

Player to watch

Harry Kane could become England's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup after reaching 51 goals for the Three Lions -- just two behind record-holder Wayne Rooney. The Tottenham Hotspur star has never won a major trophy with club or country but his predatory instincts make him one of the world's top strikers. Keeping Kane fit and firing will be Southgate's top priority in Qatar.

Group fixtures

November 21: England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium

November 25: England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium

November 29: Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium