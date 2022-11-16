Cameroon - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

A dramatic extra-time winner from Karl Toko Ekambi earned Cameroon their place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar via away goals.

Cameroon overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit against Algeria to seal their eight World Cup appearance, despite protests from Algerian supporters due to the winning goal being scored 4 minutes after the 120-minute mark.

Manager Rigobert Song will be under no real pressure to deliver greatness, however the Cameroonian supporters will demand nothing less than 100% as they seek to progress from Group G.

Liste des 26 #LionsIndomptables qui iront défendre les couleurs du Cameroun à la Coupe du Monde FIFA Qatar 2022.



PRÉPARATIFS DE LA COUPE DU MONDE FIFA QATAR 2022#CMRJAM | #FRIENDLY | #FIFAWC2022 | #QATAR2022 | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | #INDOMPTABLES pic.twitter.com/lwa6mWrUOZ — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) November 9, 2022

History at the World Cup

1982 - Group stage

1990 - Quarter-finals

1994 - Group stage

1998 - Group stage

2002 - Group stage

2010 - Group stage

2014 - Group stage

Player to watch

Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, goes to Qatar in outstanding form having scored in seven consecutive matches for the German giants in all competitions. Born in Hamburg to a Cameroonian father and German mother, he has a point to prove at the World Cup after being largely ignored during the Cup of Nations this year. Choupo-Moting was furious at being left out of the quarter-final and semi-final starting line-ups and accused Conceicao of being "disrespectful". He began his senior career with Hamburg, played for three other German clubs and spent time at Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Bayern two years ago.

Group fixtures

November 24: Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium

November 28: Cameroon v Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium

December 2: Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium

