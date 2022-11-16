Cameroon - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
A dramatic extra-time winner from Karl Toko Ekambi earned Cameroon their place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar via away goals.
Cameroon overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit against Algeria to seal their eight World Cup appearance, despite protests from Algerian supporters due to the winning goal being scored 4 minutes after the 120-minute mark.
Manager Rigobert Song will be under no real pressure to deliver greatness, however the Cameroonian supporters will demand nothing less than 100% as they seek to progress from Group G.
History at the World Cup
1982 - Group stage
1990 - Quarter-finals
1994 - Group stage
1998 - Group stage
2002 - Group stage
2010 - Group stage
2014 - Group stage
Player to watch
Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, goes to Qatar in outstanding form having scored in seven consecutive matches for the German giants in all competitions. Born in Hamburg to a Cameroonian father and German mother, he has a point to prove at the World Cup after being largely ignored during the Cup of Nations this year. Choupo-Moting was furious at being left out of the quarter-final and semi-final starting line-ups and accused Conceicao of being "disrespectful". He began his senior career with Hamburg, played for three other German clubs and spent time at Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Bayern two years ago.
Group fixtures
November 24: Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium
November 28: Cameroon v Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium
December 2: Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium
