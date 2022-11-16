Belgium – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS



Road to Qatar 2022

It was a perfect qualification run for the Belgians on their road to Qatar 2022, not even tasting defeat to top Group E with relative ease.

Two draws against the Czech Republic and Wales were the only blemishes on what was a simple campaign for the Red Devils. More encouraging for boss Roberto Martinez was the ease with which his side found the net in qualification, registering a +19 goal difference in the process. This is the last chance for the fabled Golden generation of Belgium, after finishing third in Russia 2018, the aim will be at least a place in the final four.

History at the World Cup



1930 - Group stage

1934 - Round of 16

1938 - Round of 16

1954 - Group stage

1970 - Group stage

1982 - Group stage

1986 - Fourth place

1990 - Round of 16

1994 - Round of 16

1988 - Group stage

2002 - Round of 16

2014 - Quarter-finals

2018 - Third place



Player to Watch



Kevin De Bruyne - The Manchester City midfielder finished third in the recent Ballon d'Or voting and will be Belgium's go-to man when in need of inspiration. Injury-prone captain Eden Hazard has only made 11 starts for Real Madrid since the start of last season and striker Romelu Lukaku has struggled for full fitness since returning to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea. De Bruyne scored a career-best 19 goals for English champions City last term and has already notched 12 assists this campaign following the signing of Erling Haaland.

Group fixtures

November 23: Belgium v Canada - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

November 27: Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium

December 1: Croatia v Belgium - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

