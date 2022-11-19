beIN SPORTS to broadcast 22 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ free-to-air to celebrate first World Cup in Arab world

In a great celebration of the first World Cup in the Arab world, beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) announced today that it will broadcast 22 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on its free-to-air beIN SPORTS channel in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The free-to-air coverage will kick off with the opening match on Sunday, 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium as Qatar takes on Ecuador.

The announcement means millions of fans and families across the 24-country MENA region can celebrate and experience the magic of the World Cup, held for the first time in their home region. The free-to-air beIN SPORTS channel will be the home of these 22 free broadcasts, which will sit alongside the full 64 matches and wider coverage of the tournament on the beIN SPORTS MAX channels.

beIN SPORTS is the Official Broadcaster and exclusive broadcast rights holder of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ across 24 countries in MENA, playing a central role in showcasing the historic tournament around the world.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN – MENA, said: “This is a celebration of a World Cup in and for the Arab world. We are thrilled to be able to offer key matches free-to-air to the region’s passionate football fans. When we first became Official Broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, our mission was to pursue every opportunity to open up access to the tournament to the multitude of fans in this region. We remain committed to making our content widely available and we know how significant and unifying this tournament is for us all.”

Today’s announcement comes shortly after beIN unveiled its extensive coverage plans on beIN SPORTS for the entire tournament. In addition to the content offered free-to-air, subscribers to beIN SPORTS will also have access to every single game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with every minute of all 64 matches live in four languages, on seven dedicated channels, together with the best commentators, angles and analysis broadcast straight to their TVs, mobiles and tablets. This complete package of live coverage will also be complemented by beIN's signature high-quality support programming.



