beIN SPORTS Provides FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM Coverage to Refugees and Displaced People

beIN SPORTS, as the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and a proud advocate for creating an inclusive and accessible football tournament for all, is delighted that its broadcast coverage is being made available inside more than 20 special

fan zones catering to thousands of refugees and displaced people across western Asia and North Africa.

Two separate initiatives running in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – namely the “Qatar 2022 For All” initiative and a separate programme of events by the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza – are helping ensure this month’s historic World Cup™ is available to as many people in the region as possible.

“Qatar 2022 For All” is a humanitarian initiative led by the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity, in partnership with the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and supported by the Qatar Fund for Development, beIN SPORTS, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. It involves the creation of dedicated fan zones across a range of countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon,

Palestine, Sudan, and Yemen.

All fan zones feature huge TV screens carrying beIN SPORTS’ extensive coverage. The aim of the “Qatar 2022 For All” initiative is multi-fold with the ultimate objectives being to promote a culture of peace and social integration, enhance the role of sports in alleviating the suffering of affected nations, provide mental support for displaced people and refugees, and share the joy of the

first FIFA World Cup™ held in the region.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza organised screenings in the centre of Gaza City and in Ramallah. The fan zone in Gaza can accommodate up to 3,000 fans, while the set-up in Ramallah is able to host a further 1,000 spectators. The result is football fans gathering each night to watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ action, with traditional dabké shows and fireworks also occasionally occurring.

Fans are able to watch the games for free, courtesy of beIN, which collaborated with the State of Qatar to ensure those who live in difficult economic situations in the MENA region can watch the tournament and feel part of this historic hosting of football’s grandest

showcase taking place in the Arab world for the first time.

Jassim Abdulrahman Al-Muftah, Director of Corporate Communications at beIN MENA, said: “This is a historic World Cup™ not only for Qatar and the Middle East, but for the entire Arab world, and we are proud to support this generous State initiative. Football’s ability to change perceptions, implement societal change, and boost sustainable development is well documented and we are

pleased to be able to help provide a little escapism to the millions of refugees and displaced people by sharing the joy of the World Cup through our daily coverage.

“As part of its corporate commitment, beIN has always endeavoured to motivate people of all ages, ethnicity, gender, and backgrounds with positive, inspiring events and stories by showcasing world class sports and entertainment content that transcends borders and unites people.”

beIN SPORTS, as well as broadcasting all 64 games of the tournament to its subscribers across the

Middle East and North Africa and providing free coverage with the fan centres for refugees and displaced people, has shown its commitment to making the tournament accessible to as many fans as possible by broadcasting 22 matches on its free-to-air beIN SPORTS channel.

The move means millions of fans and families across the 24-country MENA region can experience the magic of the

World Cup, which is being held for the first time in their home region.