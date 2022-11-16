Australia - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
Australia's route to Qatar 2022 was anything but straightforward. The Socceroos, competing in the AFC World Cup qualifiers, were the penultimate team to qualify for the tournament.
Graham Arnold's side finished in third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in Group B, just a point ahead of Oman to secure a fourth-round play-off with the UAE. Australia triumphed over the Emiratis, booking an intercontinental play-off with Peru for a spot at the World Cup.
Australia's substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne proved to be the hero, saving a penalty as the Aussies beat Peru 5-4 on penalties following a tense and goalless 120 minutes.
History at the World Cup
1974 - Group stage
2006 - Round of 16
2010 - Group stage
2014 - Group stage
2018 - Group stage
Player to watch
Aaron Mooy is arguably Australia's most important player, marshalling the midfield and bringing vast experience. Now with Scottish side Celtic, the 32-year-old played in the Premier League for Brighton and Huddersfield Town.
Group fixtures
November 22: France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium
November 26: Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium
November 30: Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium
