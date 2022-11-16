Australia - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Australia's route to Qatar 2022 was anything but straightforward. The Socceroos, competing in the AFC World Cup qualifiers, were the penultimate team to qualify for the tournament.

Graham Arnold's side finished in third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in Group B, just a point ahead of Oman to secure a fourth-round play-off with the UAE. Australia triumphed over the Emiratis, booking an intercontinental play-off with Peru for a spot at the World Cup.

Australia's substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne proved to be the hero, saving a penalty as the Aussies beat Peru 5-4 on penalties following a tense and goalless 120 minutes.

History at the World Cup

1974 - Group stage

2006 - Round of 16

2010 - Group stage

2014 - Group stage

2018 - Group stage

Player to watch

Aaron Mooy is arguably Australia's most important player, marshalling the midfield and bringing vast experience. Now with Scottish side Celtic, the 32-year-old played in the Premier League for Brighton and Huddersfield Town.

Group fixtures

November 22: France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium

November 26: Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium

November 30: Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium



