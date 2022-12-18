Argentina vs France - FIFA World Cup Final - LIVE

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS



The teams are in! beIN SPORTS' Andy Gray talks us through the starting XI's ahead of the World Cup Final.

Here is a run through of all the key talking points pitchside from the Lusail Stadium!

Just over an hour to go until kick-off! The atmosphere is building at the Lusail Stadium.

Aarran Summers hears from some confident France and Argentina supporters as kick-off draws ever closer!

Argentina are looking to avoid making some unwanted history!

Our World Cup Daily panel have gone with their teams of the tournament! Thoughts?





Aarran Summers has been all over this tournament! He's been catching up with the DJ who will play the final later today!

So who do you think will win the Golden boot this evening?





Our man Adriano has been amongst it with the French fans who are very confident about tonight!



France have been quietly going about their business during this tournament! Our panel take a closer look at the work for Didier Deschamps.



Our Pandas have made their call!





Argentina fans are warming up for the final down Souq Wakif



We just had to get @adriandelmonte down the Souq for the final show! 🤣



So here we go! The big one, the granddaddy of them all! The FIFA World Cup final. Argentina and France face off at Lusail Stadium this evening for the biggest prize in world football. Will it be Leo Messi writing his name into the history books, or will Kylian Mbappe and France secure back-to-back World Cup titles. Join us for all the build-up, team news and commentary from the final.