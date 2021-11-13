Belgium sealed their spot at Qatar 2022 with an impressive 3-1 victory over Estonia in their penultimate qualifier.

Roberto Martinez's side had the upper hand throughout the Group E encounter, striker Christian Benteke make the breakthrough with a composed finish putting them on course for victory with just eleven minutes on the clock.

The Red Devils upped the pressure as the game progressed before Yannick Carrasco, drilled home a second just eight minutes into the second half.

Erik Sorga pulled one back for Estonia to give the Red Devils a scare but Thorgan Hazard restored Belgium's two-goal advantage. The win means that Belgium reaches a third consecutive World Cup finals.