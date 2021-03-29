Poland and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Poland's clash with England in the FIFA World Cup 2022™ European qualifiers after sustaining a knee injury in Poland's 3-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday.

Lewandowski managed to score twice against Andorra, however could only last for sixty minutes before being taken off. Poland manager Paulo Sousa later confirmed that the striker had 'felt pain in his knee' and therefore was taken off as a precaution.

The news will be a big blow for Sousa and the national Polish side as they will be without their talisman and top scorer in their most important game of the group with England on Wednesday evening.