Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ match ball 'Al Rihla'

The official match ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Al Rihla, was revealed on Wednesday.

As the first World Cup tournament to be hosted in the Middle East draws ever closer, Adidas have unveiled the Al Rihla, which translates to 'The Journey'.

The Adidas Al Rihla travels faster in-flight than any other World Cup ball in history, which should make for exciting viewing for supporters attending in Qatar and those watching across the globe.

When will the World Cup draw take place?



Date - 1st April 2022

Location - DECC, Doha

Time - 5pm

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN.

Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on the 21st of November.