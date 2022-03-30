العربية
English
LaLiga
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - The Countdown

Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ match ball 'Al Rihla'

Introducing 'Al Rihla', the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™!

Reuters

The official match ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Al Rihla, was revealed on Wednesday.

As the first World Cup tournament to be hosted in the Middle East draws ever closer, Adidas have unveiled the Al Rihla, which translates to 'The Journey'.

The Adidas Al Rihla travels faster in-flight than any other World Cup ball in history, which should make for exciting viewing for supporters attending in Qatar and those watching across the globe.

When will the World Cup draw take place?

Date - 1st April 2022
Location -  DECC, Doha
Time - 5pm 
Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN. 

Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on the 21st of November.

 

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - The Countdown FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Previous FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - How to Watch, Wh
Read
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - How to Watch, What time is the draw? Which teams have qualified, Draw format, Qatar 2022 stadiums
Next

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

>