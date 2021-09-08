The Egyptian FA has confirmed that Carlos Queiroz will be the new manager of the national team. The Portuguese coach had most recently been in charge of Colombia and has had international stints with Iran and his native Portugal.
The Pharaohs are looking to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup, and currently sit in second place in Group F behind Libya.
Carlos Queiroz confirmed as Egypt Coach
