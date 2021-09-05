Al Thumama Stadium to host Amir Cup final in October

The 49th Amir Cup Final will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on October 22, marking completion of Qatar’s sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 venue after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums.

Al Sadd and Al Rayyan will battle it out in the Amir Cup final at the newly completed 40,000-seater stadium.

Al Thumama Stadium was designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah and will host matches up to and including the quarter final at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Amir Cup was first played in 1972/73 and was won by Al Ahli. The event is contested every season by all QNB Stars League and Second Division teams.

The countdown to Qatar 2022 continues!