17 Million Ticket Requests for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in first sales phase

Fans across the globe have proven their enthusiasm ahead of football’s biggest celebration as 17 million ticket requests were received in the first sales period of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which lasted just 20 days. The largest number of applicants came from the host country.

During the opening random selection draw sales period, FIFA was also inundated by applications from football hotbeds and key markets, such as Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the USA.

The most sought-after tickets were for the final on 18 December at Lusail Stadium, with 1.8 million requests for that match alone.

Following this first sales period, which started on 19 January and finished today at 13:00 Doha time (11:00 CET), FIFA Ticketing will verify that ticket requests meet the sales and household restrictions prior to allocating tickets.



All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications as of Tuesday, 8 March 2022, along with the steps to follow and the payment deadline for allocated tickets.

By then and subject to availability, FIFA Ticketing will advise on the timing of the upcoming first-come, first-served sales phase.

