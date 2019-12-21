Flamengo came to win, Liverpool were told to stay at home for the cup- Klopp December 21, 2019 08:53 1:13 min Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to raise the FIFA World Club Cup's level of prestige within Europe. Interviews Liverpool Fifa Club world Cup Jürgen Klopp -Latest Videos 1:13 min Liverpool were told to stay at home for the Cup 3:43 min Fiorentina 1 Roma 4 3:55 min Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 1:39 min Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool 0:35 min All managers are unhappy, except Klopp! - Lampard 0:42 min Nothing surprises me - Lampard 0:32 min Lewandowski set for surgery after Wolfsburg clash 0:30 min Arteta leaves City for Arsenal job 0:36 min Julio Cesar backs Flamengo to upset Liverpool 1:00 min Lewandowski continues record scoring numbers !