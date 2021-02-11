Al Ahly 0 (3) (2) 0 Palmeiras - Match Report By beIN SPORTS February 11, 2021 18:26 3:02 min Al Ahly secured third spot at the FIFA Club World Cup following a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Palmeiras. Highlights Palmeiras Al Ahly Fifa Club world Cup FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ -Latest Videos 6:01 min Report: Everton 5-4 Tottenham 3:24 min Report: Caen 0-1 PSG 4:06 min Report: Swansea 1-3 Man City 3:32 min Report: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (aet) 2:58 min Report: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe 3:43 min LaLiga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 22 3:29 min Premier League: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 23 3:24 min Report: Atleti 2-2 Celta Vigo 2:59 min Report: Al Ahly 0-2 Bayern Munich 3:31 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 21