Liverpool legends John Barnes and Jason McAteer, have enjoyed a brief visit to Qatar ahead of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to take place in Qatar.

The duo, who have previously been pundits on beIN SPORTS got a taste of the fan experience ahead of the tournament. European Champions Liverpool will either face Qatari side Al Sadd, Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia or Monterrey of Mexico in their semi-final.

Whilst the other clubs travelling to Qatar to compete for the prestigious trophy are Al-Hilal FC of Saudi Arabia, Espérance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia and CR Flamengo from Brazil. The tournament is starting on the 11th of December.

Barnes and McAteer paid a visit to Souq Waqif, took a ride on a traditional dhow boat, visited Qatar’s stunning desert dunes and even rode on a camel, and even fitted in a round of golf! Just a few of the activities on offer to travelling fans in between games at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

You can see more from the video above.