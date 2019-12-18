Rayados eyeing upset against Liverpool

Mitch Freeley

Rayados outplayed hosts Al Sadd to book their spot in the semi-finals against Liverpool. It’s been a stand out season for the side from Monteraay who won the CONCACAF Champions League and are in the final of the Liga MX.

Several hundred have made the trip all the way to Doha to the follow their side and Carlos from fan group MTY who has travelled to all three of the Mexican side's visits to the Club World Cup, believes his side will only play one way against the European Champions.

“I think to be honest Monterrey is not a defensive side, the system is offensive. If we go into the game with a defensive we would be destroyed.”

Ahead of the game at the Khalifa International Stadium, boss Antonio Mohamed admitted his side may have to play defensively, a thought which was echoed by Carlos.

“Monterray need to be cautious and we need to hurt Liverpool, that will be the best strategy for the match be cautious and take our chances.”

“They are on another level and our best team in the world right now. But this is football, every game is full of unexpected things.”

Whilst Carlos admitted that a moment of magic from a dead ball situation could be the way to unlock the Liverpool backline.

“The key for Monterrey is to get something from a set-piece, as a way to hurt them. So we could have a surprise factor for Liverpool.”

Former Spurs man Vincent Jansen should be missing for Raydos tonight, and despite the loss of the Dutch striker, Carlos is confident his side will find the back of the net.

“Vincent was in a good moment, he knows the dynamic of European football. However, with the system we play, I am certain we can score against Liverpool”