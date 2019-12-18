Mohamed Disappointed by Late Concentration Slip

Monterrey boss Antonio Mohamed hailed his side for going toe to toe with Liverpool only to be denied by a stoppage-time Roberto Firmino goal.

Reflecting on the game, the Rayados coach admitted he was proud at how his players did. “It was a tough match, we have tried to focus for the 90 minutes, I am proud of our players the match was decided by small details.”

It was a late lapse in concentration that handed Liverpool a place in the Club World Cup final, as two substitutes combined when Roberto Firmino flicked in Trent Alexander Arnold’s cross. Mohamed picked out keeper Marcelo Barovero for praise.

“We did not play well in the final minutes, but we were equal to Liverpool. Our goalkeeper was also impressive in the game.”

“Firmino took advantage and they scored. I cannot describe my feelings, I feel sad, and disappointment and this will be transformed into pride.”

Flamengo are up next for Liverpool, and Mohamed had some advice for the Brazilian side ahead of the final on Saturday.

“They (Flamengo) have to focus and concentrate and not allow Liverpool to pass and work on counter attacks. “



